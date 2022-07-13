Argyle ISD seeking members for Bond Oversight Committee

Argyle ISD announced Tuesday evening that it is seeking additional members to serve this year on the district Bond Oversight Committee.

Parents, Argyle ISD staff and community members are invited to apply for consideration on this volunteer committee, which reviews the district’s implementation and expenditures of the 2017 and 2022 bond projects, according to an Argyle ISD news release. The committee meets every two months in-person at the Argyle ISD administration building; the first meeting will be held later this summer.

If you are interested in serving on the committee, click here to fill out an application. Candidates with experience in construction management, architecture, engineering, finance or school administration are encouraged to apply.