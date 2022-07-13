Denton County issues burn ban

Denton County is now under a mandatory burn ban, the county announced Wednesday.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads instated a Local Disaster Declaration for Threat of Wildland Fires Due to Dry Conditions on Wednesday as the county continues to experience dry weather with little chance of for relief in the immediate future. There have already been several wildfires in the county this season that have burned several acres of land.

“Prevention of potential woodland fires is essential to the safety of county residents,” Eads said. “Wildfires can be devastating and difficult on everyone, especially farmers and ranchers. Wildfires can destroy not only lives and property, but livelihood as well. With everyone’s help, we can make our communities a safer place to live and enjoy life.

Denton County is classified in moderate drought conditions currently, and the burn ban will continue until drought conditions are alleviated, according to the county news release. High temperatures, high winds, low humidity and dead/dormant vegetation have contributed to the risk of destructive wildfires.

“Citizens should take measures to protect their home by removing unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses ready and accessible in the event a small fire starts,” said Denton County Emergency Services Chief Brad Sebastian. “Always call 911 early to notify your fire department of any fire to assure a faster response and that complete extinguishment has occurred.”