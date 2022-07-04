Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — July 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s summer, which means it’s moving season. New faces are joining us in Flower Mound ahead of the school year, and I’m so excited to welcome these new neighbors.

It’s no surprise folks are choosing Flower Mound. As you likely know by now, our town was named the fourth best place to live in the U.S. by Money, an independent economics website. Money attributed Flower Mound’s high standing to impressive job growth, excellent high school graduation rate, the flourishing Lakeside Business District and economic development, abundant recreational activities, and overall quality of life, including community events like the Town’s annual Independence Fest, which drew a crowd of about 30,000 people in 2021. Flower Mound was the only Texas locality to place in the top 15 on the list.

But that’s not all – Niche recently came out with their 2022 rankings, and once again, Flower Mound received high marks. Niche, an online resource with comprehensive report cards and rankings on U.S. neighborhoods, schools, and more, named Flower Mound the No. 1 ‘Best Place to Live in Denton County,’ the No. 4 ‘Best Suburb to Buy a House in the DFW Area,’ the No. 8 ‘Place with the Best Public Schools in Texas,’ and the No. 10 ‘Best Suburb to Raise a Family in Texas.’ Wow!

So, it’s no wonder families choose Flower Mound. If you’re a new resident, I want to briefly share some great resources that may help as you settle into our community. And even if you’ve lived here your whole life, I bet you’ll learn something new!

The Town recently redesigned its website, and under the Living tab, there’s now a New Residents landing page (www.flower-mound.com/newresidents). On this page, you’ll find a wealth of information, starting with our Welcome Guide (www.flower-mound.com/welcomeguide). The Welcome Guide is a comprehensive packet of information, covering everything from utilities and trash and recycling to parks and recreation and community safety. It even has a frequently asked questions section that answers all your burning questions like, “Can I host a garage sale?” (Yes! No permit is required, but a garage sale cannot last more than three days, and each household is limited to two per year) or “when is trick-or-treating?” (the Town doesn’t regulate Halloween activities, so, if you have one, check with your HOA about your neighborhood’s plans).

The New Residents page also links to our Stay Connected resource (www.flower-mound.com/stayconnected), which outlines all the ways in which the Town provides information over print, broadcast, and digital media tools. There’s the obvious stuff like social media (be sure to follow us!), but I also want to let you know about some cool resources that you can personalize based on what you want to know. The Town has two interactive maps where you can find information about different types of construction projects. Our Development Map (www.fmdevmap.com) allows you to search for private development projects by name or location and track where each is in the development process. Ever wonder, “what’s being built there?” Well, this map is for you. Similarly, we have a map for Town capital projects (www.fmprojectmap.com), including street, signal, street reconstruction, facility, park, water, stormwater, and wastewater projects. You can sign up to receive notifications when these maps are updated at www.flower-mound.com/notifyme (“Development Projects Agenda Notification” and “Construction Project Update Notification”).

Be sure to check out the Stay Connected page for more ways you can engage with the Town, including our monthly electronic newsletters that are delivered straight to your email inbox and include all the latest Town news; our monthly print newsletter that is mailed with utility bills; our emergency alert notification system; and our government access cable channel, FMTV, which is broadcast on Grande Cable Channel 12, Time Warner Cable Channel 16, and Frontier Channel 42, as well as being streamed online at www.flower-mound.com/fmtv.

If you’re looking at moving to Flower Mound but haven’t purchased a home yet, I recommend checking out our GIS map (www.flower-mound.com/gis), where you can find zoning, future land use, utility, and general property line insight. Before you put in an offer on a home, it’s important to know as much information as possible about your property and the properties that surround you, such as flood plains, future land use or zoning of vacant nearby properties, and more. This map can help you find all those answers.

Whether you’re a new resident or seasoned Flower Moundian, I hope these resources can be helpful to you. And if you’re new to our town, welcome. I’m glad you’re here.