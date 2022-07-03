Lantana Update — July 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

On May 18, a young boy fell off the back of a golf cart driven by another minor on Lantana Trail. Thankfully, he was not seriously hurt, but the incident underscored the continuing concerns about the use of golf carts by underage drivers in Lantana.

The two Fresh Water Supply District boards asked the Denton County Sheriff’s Department to step up enforcement of existing laws pertaining to golf carts.

A golf cart operator must be a licensed driver and state law prohibits their operation on any public road with a speed limit of more than 35 mph. Golf carts are only allowed on roads between sunrise and sunset and are prohibited on public sidewalks.

“What we’ll be doing is instructing our guys to address it as they encounter it, whether that be by calling a parent to come out and get the child or issuing a citation to the parent,” said Jose Pena, patrol captain with the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the golf cart may be impounded if a parent or guardian with a driver’s license is not available to drive the vehicle home.

Areas targeted for enforcement include Tanner Parkway and the Sonic on FM 407, where young people on golf carts frequently congregate.

Call the Sherriff’s Office at 940-349-1600 to report violations.

Briefly

Dutch Bros Coffee opened on June 24 in Lantana Town Center Phase II across FM 407 from Kroger. Wells Fargo signed a lease for a 2,450 square-foot bank with a drive-thru in the strip center under construction next to Dutch Bros and is expected to open by the end of the year.

The long-awaited splash pad at the Lantana Community Event Center should finally open soon after its completion was delayed due to a missing component caught up in the supply chain.

Goodbye ugly signs! The Fresh Water Supply District is in the process of removing the Lantana developer’s old marketing signs along the public right-of-ways.

Reminder: Fireworks are forbidden in Lantana. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. Call 940-728-1660 to report violations.