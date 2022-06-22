Wedding venue owner’s job is a labor of love

Argyle resident Sherrill Naomi Niederer admits she didn’t know what to expect when she opened a small wedding and events venue in Justin 20 years ago. At the time, she and her husband, Don, were new empty-nesters, and Naomi felt helping young couples start the next chapter in their lives would be a fun way to spend her weekends — at least for the next 10 or so years.

“I told myself I’d do it for 10 years, and by then, I’d have grandchildren to dote on,” Naomi said with a laugh.

Naomi was right about the grandkids — her three adult children blessed her and Don with five of them, including one precious grandson born this past Mother’s Day. But little did she know that her venue, known officially as The Country Abbey, would still be such a big part of her life after all these years. And, honestly, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She opened in February 2002, did some remodeling, and then hosted her first wedding that May. Twenty years and countless events later, The Country Abbey embraces time-honored traditions with joyful hospitality for those who seek an intimate setting for their special occasions. The venue specializes in small to midsized weddings for up to 150 guests, plus birthdays, anniversaries, graduation parties, business events, memorial services, and special requests. It features a chapel, reception hall, two guest houses, and spacious grounds that reminded Naomi of the European Abbeys of the 14th and 15th centuries that were communities unto themselves — hence the name, The Country Abbey.

Because of its space, flexibility, and location, the venue often doubles as a temporary home for startup churches needing space for their worship services, youth group meetings, or young adult classes. Race fans frequent the guest houses, coming into town for the thrills at Texas Motor Speedway. Even families waiting for their new homes to be finished — especially in this busy housing market — will often rent the guest houses to fill that gap between the old and new houses.

“People ask me, ‘Did you always dream of having a venue like this?’ And I always say, ‘No. It just kind of happened,’” Naomi said.

Located three miles north of Texas Motor Speedway just off FM 156, the venue is an easy drive from Denton, Flower Mound, the Alliance Corridor, and Fort Worth.

“It’s gratifying to see how it’s grown in 20 years, and because I have such a great staff, I have the flexibility to enjoy both my business and my family time. Things run very smoothly here.”

She added, “It’s still fun! I see myself doing this for a little while longer.”

Naomi certainly has caught lightning in a bottle with The Country Abbey. Back in 2000, she was looking at various ways to spend her free time and noticed a gap in the market when it came to venues for small to midsized events. Sure, numerous hotel ballrooms and churches catered to large weddings and events. But for smaller festivities of 150 people or less, these locations were too big and many times too costly.

So she kept her eyes open for an opportunity, and that’s when she heard about the Justin Baptist Church having its groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility. As luck would have it, Naomi had a friend who attended church there.

“I called and asked her what they were planning to do with the original church. It was a small century-old church that had been at the corner of Jackson and 2nd Street since 1914, and before that was a schoolhouse since 1898,” Naomi said. “I found out they were planning to sell it, and I was quick to make an offer.”

Naomi was patient while the new Baptist Church was under construction. Eleven months later, she took possession and repurposed the property as a wedding and events venue. All these years later, the chapel is still the perfect setting to exchange vows, while the reception hall, mere steps away, has a great vibe for dinner, dancing, and celebrating. The Country Abbey offers in-house catering and has an experienced team to handle decorating, music, and much more so that guests can focus on enjoying the moment.

“It’s a very versatile venue, to the point where it will look full with 50 people but can still accommodate many more,” Naomi said. “The guest houses stay busy, and there’s usually something going on at the venue every weekend. My Events Director, Sarah Parr, has been with me for 14 years, and she does a fantastic job ensuring everything flows beautifully, and the weddings and events are memorable.”

As for Naomi, she prefers to work behind the scenes making sure the centerpieces are perfect, the lights are dimmed just right, and microphones are ready. From there, she quietly steps aside to let everyone enjoy the venue and all that it provides.

“We’ve really filled a niche. I thought it would just be a weekend job, but it’s developed into so much more than that,” she said.