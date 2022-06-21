Local Special Needs Butterfly Ministry hosting lemonade stand

The community is invited to enjoy some refreshing lemonade and make some new friends with the Special Needs Butterfly Ministry this weekend.

The Special Needs Butterfly Ministry at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound is hosting a lemonade stand from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 26 in front of the church’s main entrance.

“The Lemonade Stand will help our friends reinforce everyday life skills, build communication skills and strengthen relationships,” said a statement from Trietsch. “Our friends are excited to serve the community and hopefully receive donations to support the Good Samaritan Ministry of Trietsch, which provides urgent help to those going through challenging times.”

The Trietsch Butterfly Ministry is a slower paced, inclusive environment for adult individuals with unique gifts and abilities. It finds creative ways to grow faith and share gifts through handcrafted art projects, missions, games, worship and developing lasting friendships.

For more information about the Trietsch Butterfly Ministry, visit www.tmumc.org/butterfly or contact Van Weaver at [email protected].