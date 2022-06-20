Local Domino’s franchise owner wins national accolade

Corey McKanna, a local business owner of 13 Domino’s stores located in Texas — including the pizza shops in Argyle and Lantana — was recently awarded the esteemed Gold Franny Award for operational excellence.

McKanna purchased his first Domino’s in 2019 and has continued to grow his business and connect with the communities where his stores are located.

“Domino’s has delivered, to me and my family, the dream of now owning and operating my own business,” said McKanna. “Domino’s truly provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance.”

The Gold Franny Award is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a Domino’s franchise owner, according to a Domino’s news release. McKanna earned this award as part of an elite group of about 700 franchise owners in the United States. The awards are based on several key factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale.

The Gold Franny Awards were originally created more than 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association and designed to honor excellence among franchise owners.

“I am honored to present this well-regarded award to such a deserving individual,” said Fred Lund, Domino’s senior vice president of global development. “Corey continues to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand. This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”