Gas leak repaired on Highland Village Road

A gas leak was quickly repaired Tuesday afternoon in Highland Village without affecting many residents or motorists, according to a city spokesperson.

Around 1 p.m., a contractor working on the ongoing Highland Village Road sidewalk project accidentally hit a gas line while excavating for the new sidewalk near the Woodland Drive intersection. The fire department arrived on scene to secure the area and provide fire safety if needed. Atmos crews responded to clamp off the line and make the needed repairs. The roadway was reopened and the scene cleared around 2:30 p.m.

Only one home was temporarily without gas as crews completed the repairs, according to the city spokesperson.