Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Gas leak repaired on Highland Village Road

By Mark Smith
0
32
Construction has begun on the Highland Village Road sidewalk project, photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village.

A gas leak was quickly repaired Tuesday afternoon in Highland Village without affecting many residents or motorists, according to a city spokesperson.

Around 1 p.m., a contractor working on the ongoing Highland Village Road sidewalk project accidentally hit a gas line while excavating for the new sidewalk near the Woodland Drive intersection. The fire department arrived on scene to secure the area and provide fire safety if needed. Atmos crews responded to clamp off the line and make the needed repairs. The roadway was reopened and the scene cleared around 2:30 p.m.

Only one home was temporarily without gas as crews completed the repairs, according to the city spokesperson.

Previous articleFlower Mound’s AAA bond rating reaffirmed
Next articleFlower Mound doubles Homestead exemption
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.