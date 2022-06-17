The Arts: Thank you and more art to come

Art festivals and public art are a key part of the Flower Mound Arts Master Plan. The success of the May 7 Festival at Heritage Park was due to a variety of people and organizations who deserve recognition.

In no specific order of importance, thanks are due to the sponsors (Lion’s Club, CoServ, Lowe’s, Town of Flower Mound Parks and Recreation, Camp Gladiator, Renewal by Anderson, MSU and UNT), the Town of Flower Mound’s commitment to the arts, the festival goers and all the artists who enhanced the day.

The event offered art activities, community art projects, a community mural, art vendors, performers and food trucks. Other factors that enhanced the day were the in-kind contributions of the canvas tiles, the mural paint, the rocks, glue and other paint. Special thanks to the Parks and Recreation staff, and to artist Beth Dilley, who created the mural and the organizational logistics of how a work created by 864 individuals could become a community mural.

By mid-June, the mural will be in Parker Square to be viewed and enjoyed by residents and the 800+ artists who brought this to life. Thanks to each one of you.

Heritage Park will continue to provide a stage for public art when the StoryWalk project is installed and becomes part of the park’s rich variety of offerings. This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. (2020)

The TSLAC recently awarded funding to The Flower Mound Public Library under its “Texas Reads” grant program to create a StoryWalk. This program will serve Flower Mound families with young children, and will feature a new story approximately every month, with hands-on, creative activities for families to complete together, reinforcing the themes of the presented story and promoting creativity and community engagement. Community members will be able to share their experiences and creations through social media, and in-person at the library. The books that will be included in the StoryWalk will be targeted to children ages 0-12, however, the walk as well as the activities involved could be enjoyed by all ages.

Creating this installation will help to further the library’s mission of supporting ongoing education and helping to improve quality of life for Flower Mound residents. This collaboration between the Flower Mound Library and Parks and Recreation departments will provide a means to expand opportunities for early literacy and family literacy learning beyond library walls and operating hours, and to reinforce the Town’s goals of promoting cultural diversity and creating an inclusive arts and cultural environment within our community. To read more about StoryWalk, visit: https://bookriot.com/making-a-storywalk.

In fiscal year 2020, TSLAC awarded approximately $1.23 million in competitive grants. The agency’s Texas Reads Grant program supports projects that promote reading and literacy within local communities. Flower Mound’s grant paid for the StoryWalk materials, as well as books to be featured during the first year of the program. StoryWalk will be installed by the time you read this article. Come out and enjoy public art and education in the main grassy area of Heritage Park, one of Flower Mound’s most popular places.

Art Thoughts: “Integrating the arts more fully into our lives enriches each of us, and because engaging in the arts brings individuals together, it fosters community. Art and artists are not only in museums or concert halls — but they are also all around us. Everyone can create and imagine a way to make your neighborhood healthier or better.” – Tish Carter, Community and Cultural Events Manager