Some local government offices to close for Juneteenth

Most local governments will remain open Monday, but a few will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill making June 19 a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved people in Texas, the last state to free enslaved people. It has been a state holiday since 1980, but is not a paid day off for state employees.

In addition to federal offices, Denton County offices and the City of Denton offices will be closed Monday for the holiday. This will affect trash pickup in Denton, delaying it by a day all week.

Most other towns and cities in southern Denton County — including Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, Argyle and Northlake — will remain open Monday and services will not be interrupted by the new holiday.