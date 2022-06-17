LISD names new principal of Garden Ridge Elementary

Lewisville ISDon Friday announced the appointment of April Kenely as the new principal of Garden Ridge Elementary.

Kenely currently serves as assistant principal of Anderson Elementary in Allen ISD. She replaces Kelly Roden, who was recently named LISD’s new director of professional learning.

“I am honored to join my neighboring district of Lewisville ISD as the new principal at Garden Ridge Elementary,” Kenely said. “I look forward to continuing to build a love for learning for the students in this wonderful community.”

Mrs. Kenely began her career in public education in 1996 as a first-grade teacher in Lakewood, Washington, teaching various elementary grade levels before moving to Allen in 2004. She joined Frisco ISD in 2009 and taught first, second and third grade before moving to Richardson ISD as a campus reading specialist and instructional coach. In 2017, she joined campus administration at Anderson Elementary in Allen ISD.

“I look forward to watching Garden Ridge continue to grow under Mrs. Kenely’s leadership,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “I know she will be a great champion for the Gator community.”

Kenely received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Portland, her Masters of Education from the University of Washington and Principal Certification from Lamar University.