PointBank selected as a 2022 Cornerstone Award winner

PointBank, a family-run community bank with more than 135 years of service in Denton County, announce Thursday that it was named a Cornerstone Award winner last month by the Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association.

The award honors banks that demonstrate excellence in community involvement, according to a PointBank news release. PointBank was recognized for its monthly community business breakfast program aimed at cultivating fellowship and bringing insightful business tips to small-business owners in Denton County.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. That is especially true here in Denton County, and not a day goes by where we aren’t using our role as a true community bank to serve their diverse needs,” PointBank President Ray David Jr. said. “Our business breakfasts have been integral to our growing list of community involvement programs for many years. The goal is to cultivate fellowship in the community and allow business owners to strengthen their professional network and growth opportunities. We are elated to have been recognized for such a prestigious honor.”

The monthly breakfasts are free and span across all nine branches. Business owners recognize these events as regular opportunities to share their voice and visibility to maximize their influence within their neighborhoods. After each attendee’s “30-second commercial” to highlight their business, a keynote speaker, such as mayors, first responders, and state representatives unique to each community, presents thoughtful guidance on a particular topic. When the COVID-19 pandemic subverted in-branch socializing, PointBank pivoted to Zoom and larger venues to accommodate small businesses during a time when their voice and area of skill and specialization needed to be heard more than ever.

In a separate release, Texas Bankers Association President and CEO Chris Furlow said, “These awards celebrate the banks and bankers who have made a commitment to be cornerstones in their communities and who are dedicated leaders in promoting financial education. Those recognized this year have had a significant impact on their communities, and we are honored to congratulate them on their efforts.”