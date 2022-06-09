Flower Mound community raising money for family of therapist who died unexpectedly

More than $28,000 has been raised to support the family of Sarah Hilpirt, a 36-year-old therapist at Medical Massage in Flower Mound who recently died unexpectedly of a heart attack, according to the online fundraising site GoFundMe.

The fundraiser in Hilpirt’s honor was set up four days ago, and the donations will go toward memorial service expenses and a college fund for Hilpirt’s teenage son. According to friends and coworkers, Hilpirt didn’t have insurance.

“Sarah loved her job and the people she worked with,” the GoFundMe says. “Her radiant and rather contagious laughter showcased this.”

Click here to see the GoFundMe.