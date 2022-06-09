From the Firehouse — June 2022

In partnership with the Argyle Police Department, the 2nd Annual Child Safety Fair will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Christian School, 1301 South Hwy 377 in Argyle. This event is *FREE* to our community and information on water safety, gun safety, poison prevention and fire safety will be provided.

“I really wanted to put an event together for parents to bring their kids and and learn about all the different ways to keep them safe, all under one umbrella,” Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said.

Jackson said about 500 people attended the first event last year, and the department is expecting at least that many attendees this year. He said drug and gun safety are imperative for families of young children.

“Pills look like candy to kids, so it’s important to keep them out of reach,” he said. “And when it comes to firearms, I’ve seen far too many instances of kids getting a hold of their dad’s gun.”

We will have FREE giveaways such as booster seats, life jackets, gun vaults and more. Have fun in the bounce house, water slide, climbing wall and more. Police and fire vehicles will be on site for the kids to see and touch. We’ll have FREE snow cones to keep you cool. Hot dog meals will be for sale with all proceeds benefitting the families of fallen officers (donations can be made prior to the event at gofund.me/80c39041).

We look forward to seeing you there!

In April, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 271 calls, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 6:57.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]

