Lewisville mourns loss of police officer who died of cancer

City of Lewisville flags at all city buildings will fly at half-staff through Saturday in honor of Lewisville Police Officer Schnequa “Nikki” Hutchins, who passed away Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Hutchins joined the Lewisville Police Department in 1998, serving in the patrol, traffic and narcotics divisions. Most recently, she was serving as a field training officer, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

Hutchins received numerous letters of appreciation and awards during her career. She earned Officer of the Quarter in 2010 and 2012; she was named the Rotary Club Officer of the Year in 2016; she was nominated for Patrol Officer of the Year in 2020; and she received the Perfect Attendance Award six times.

“Niklki was the type of officer everyone strived to be,” the police department said in a statement. “She touched the lives of so many of our current officers and was a role model and mentor to many other officers and civilian staff. Nikki left a lasting impression on our department and will be greatly missed.”