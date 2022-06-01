Flower Mound receives award for historic cabin preservation

Last week, the Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department accepted the 2022 Preservation Achievement Award for its work restoring and preserving the Gibson-Grant Log House, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The award comes from Preservation Dallas, a nonprofit dedication to the preservation and revitalization of historic buildings, neighborhoods and places.

In 2021, the town completed restoration work on the Gibson-Grant Log House, and in partnership with the Denton County Office of History and Culture, began offering free tours to the public. The cabin was discovered hidden in the walls of a home to be demolished in 2015, and dated back to circa 1860. After the discovery, the town acquired the property, restored the log house and opened it to the public.

Residents can visit the house Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/gibsongrant.