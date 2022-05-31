Community outreach meetings scheduled about Flower Mound Ranch

Developers will hold two community outreach meetings about the proposed Flower Mound Ranch development in west Flower Mound.

Land owner Jack Furst went back to the drawing board last year after Flower Mound P&Z commissioners and council members made it clear that they wouldn’t approve the proposed Furst Ranch mixed-use development with an estimated 2,832 homes, 520 townhomes, 760 condos, 4,000 apartments, 2 million square feet of business parks, 1.6 million square feet of office and nearly 1 million square feet of retail to be built out over 25-40 years. Town officials said that development didn’t fit with the town’s plan for that area of town.

Furst’s team is working a new plan for the land, now called Flower Mound Ranch, and they’re holding meetings next week to share information about the plan, answer questions and take feedback, according to the development website. The meetings are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on June 8 and 9, starting with a 15-minute developer presentation about the property’s vested rights and its zoning application, followed by a Q-and-A session. The meetings will be held at Denton County’s Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive.