Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On the evening of March 20, a 41-year-old woman was arrested in the 3700 block of Twin Oaks Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She and her husband were fighting because she wanted the car keys, which he refused because of “her high level of intoxication.” The woman pointed a large kitchen knife at her husband and tried to get to the vehicle, but the man was able to get the knife from her. She then picked up a broom and hit the vehicle several times, causing $1,400 in damage to the vehicle, which was borrowed from a friend.

In the overnight hours of March 25-26, a 30-year-old man arrived at a location in the 300 block of Oak Dell Way and got into a physical altercation with a 39-year-old man, who stabbed and cut the younger man and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As police investigated, they learned that the assault victim arrived on a stolen motorcycle and was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A Nigerian man who was arrested in Flower Mound last year was sentenced on March 31 to nearly three years in federal prison for fraud violations. According to court documents, in March 2021, 24-year-old Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti presented a false passport and a falsely procured certified check when trying to open a bank account in Flower Mound, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The check was purchased by a fraud victim who was induced into sending money to Adereti, falsely known as “Robinson Elijah.” Adereti, the son of a Nigerian traditional ruler, was likely acting as a money mule to cash the victim’s checks, according to the DOJ. He entered the United States on a visitor’s visa in 2018, which has since expired. When Adereti was arrested, he had additional passports and bank statements in other names in his possession. Investigators determined that Adereti was also connected to scams related to business email compromise fraud and other government program fraud. Adereti pleaded guilty in Oct. 2021 to passport fraud and attempted bank fraud.

On April 4, a woman reported that someone stole her wallet from her unlocked vehicle that was parked in her garage in the 4200 block of Shelby Court. She had arrived home at 4:30 p.m. and left the garage door open, and just after 8 p.m., received an alert saying her Discover card was being used to make a purchase at a Target store in Lewisville and was declined. She went to her car and saw that her wallet was missing. The suspect was successful in purchasing $125 in gas from a Lewisville gas station. The victim’s remaining credit cards were canceled.

On April 19, James Maddox, 24, of Flower Mound died after his vehicle crashed through a wall along FM 2499. Witnesses told police that his Honda sedan was headed east on Heather Wood Drive and continued straight at a 90-degree-turn, crashing through the sound barrier wall and crossing all six lanes of FM 2499 before coming to rest in a vacant field. No other vehicles were involved, and Maddox was alone in the vehicle. The death was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.