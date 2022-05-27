Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 23 at 1:02 p.m., a CVS employee reported that someone dropped off a box that was supposed to be picked up by UPS, but a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the box. Police picked it up and brought it back to the station.

On March 26 at 8:08 p.m., a man reported a stroller in the street on Plaza Lane.

On March 28, a woman reported that her ex-husband, who is only supposed to contact her when their kids have an emergency, kept texting her to “be careful when you go back to Vietnam.”

On March 31 at 7:25 p.m., a resident of Blue Horizon Way said they saw a vehicle parked outside their home and someone got out of the vehicle and strapped something to their leg. The caller thought it was a gun. Police responded and learned that the neighborhood recently hired security guards to watch the new builds, and the subject had a knife, not a gun, strapped to their leg.

On April 2 at 10:46 a.m., a resident on Meandering Creek Drive reported that someone went through their truck and stole a small pistol, but did not take the caller’s wallet that was also in the truck.

On April 2 at 2:17 p.m., a resident reported seeing a man in a pickup with a trailer illegally dumping dirt near Craigmore Drive.

On April 5 at 3:51 p.m., a resident on Country Lakes Boulevard reported that an unknown woman tried to lure their son and another boy to her vehicle by telling them “a lizard chased her into her vehicle and she wanted them to help her get it out.” The caller reviewed her surveillance video footage and no longer believe the woman was up to anything nefarious because they saw her get out of her vehicle and remove things, apparently looking for something. The woman left without telling anyone if she ever found the lizard.

On April 9 at 9:51 a.m., people attending youth football games at Liberty Christian School reported that a male standing behind a concession stand was smoking marijuana. The man left before security could sniff him out.

On April 17 at 1:39 p.m., a man reported that someone shattered a window on his vehicle on Waterbrook Parkway and stole his wife’s purse.