Monday, May 9, 2022
Town to close section of Chinn Chapel Road

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Double Oak

The town of Double Oak announced Monday that a section of Waketon Road will reopen and a section of Chinn Chapel Road will close as road work continues.

Beginning Thursday, westbound traffic will return to the section of Waketon Road east of Chinn Chapel Road. The westbound lane will remain closed west of Chinn Chapel, and eastbound traffic will always remain open.

Then beginning on May 16, the southbound lanes on Chinn Chapel will be closed at Chapel Hill Drive for an estimated four weeks, according to the town of Double Oak. Northbound traffic on Chinn Chapel will remain open.

The Waketon Road project is a joint project between Flower Mound and Double Oak to improve the roadway/drainage and install a roundabout at the Waketon/Chinn Chapel intersection. The entire project is scheduled to be complete late this year.

