Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Roberston — May 2022

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation last month welcomed U.S. Army Specialist Jason Wheeler and his family into their specially adapted, mortgage-free smart home in Copper Canyon. I was honored to participate in the festivities.

Wheeler joined the U.S. Navy and served as a firefighter on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier during the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged in 1993, but the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, led him to reenlist. He was critically injured in 2002 while participating in a training exercise at Fort Polk. Wheeler suffered catastrophic injuries that resulted in bilateral above the knee amputations.

The group of generous sponsors, including Copper Canyon’s Precision Builders, who made this happen is long and worthy of recognition. It could not have been a prouder moment for us as residents of Copper Canyon, Texas, and the United States of America.

A procession of North Texas Patriot Guard motorcycle riders, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Emergency Services District #1 vehicles escorted SPC Wheeler, his wife Kristi and son Nicholas to their new home.

Town Council Election May 7

On Saturday, May 7, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect three council members. Election Day will be at Copper Canyon Town Hall this year!

Three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term. Please note that the places are not geographically based. Candidates for the May 7th Election are:

Place 1: Steve Hill

Place 3: Rudy Castillo

Place 3: Tim Larson

Place 5: Chase Lybbert

Place 5: Catherine Vexler

Watch the Candidate Forum held on April 3 here.

Shred Day

Last year we held our first Spring Shred Day, and it was highly successful. Residents took advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, after “April tax filing” and spring-cleaning projects. This year it will be held on May 14th from 8 to noon at town hall. Mark your calendars.

Stay Notified!

Keeping you notified and informed of town news, services, events, and updates is important to us. Go to the town website, www.coppercanyontx-org and sign up to receive direct email updates from Town Hall. We have many ways you can receive information from us such as receiving routine & emergency alerts, town & website notifications.

All users will have the ability to customize their notification preferences after signing up and stay in touch with important communication within our town.

Examples include: Emergency notifications; Upcoming town-wide events; Changes to trash pickup; Meetings; Road closures; Town Council and Planning & Zoning meeting dates with agendas.

Controlled Burns