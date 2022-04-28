Year-long TxDOT project begins on I-35E

A $3.1 million Texas Department of Transportation construction project on I-35E in Denton County began on Tuesday.

Full-depth concrete repair work has begun on southbound I-35E, starting with the frontage road between Hwy 377 and Teasley Lane, a TxDOT news release said. Completing both frontage road sections in both directions should take about three weeks, weather permitting, according to a TxDOT spokesperson.

Once that work is completed, crews will move to perform concrete repair on FM 3040 — between I-35E and Hwy 121 — and a section of FM 407 from FM 2499 to the southbound I-35E frontage road.

The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023, according to TxDOT. All work will be conducted overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Drivers should use caution and expect various lane closures during this time.