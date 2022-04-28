Thursday, April 28, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Year-long TxDOT project begins on I-35E

By Mark Smith
0
1
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

A $3.1 million Texas Department of Transportation construction project on I-35E in Denton County began on Tuesday.

Full-depth concrete repair work has begun on southbound I-35E, starting with the frontage road between Hwy 377 and Teasley Lane, a TxDOT news release said. Completing both frontage road sections in both directions should take about three weeks, weather permitting, according to a TxDOT spokesperson.

Once that work is completed, crews will move to perform concrete repair on FM 3040 — between I-35E and Hwy 121 — and a section of FM 407 from FM 2499 to the southbound I-35E frontage road.

The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023, according to TxDOT. All work will be conducted overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Drivers should use caution and expect various lane closures during this time.

Previous articleMoneySense: The future of Social Security and how to prepare
Next articleGardening: Amazing Amaryllis
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.