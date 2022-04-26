Highland Village, new parks foundation to hold Arbor Day ceremony

The city of Highland Village and the newly-formed Friends of Highland Village Parks Foundation will hold a ceremony this week to commemorate National Arbor Day.

The public is invited to attend the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday — on the 150th National Arbor Day — at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road. According to a news release from the foundation, the Highland Village celebration will include a proclamation by Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, other notable speakers and a tree-planting.

Crayton Webb, CEO and president of Sunwest Communications and a trustee of the Arbor Day Foundation. Former Highland Village Mayor Diane Costa, who will offer an Arbor Day reading. Director of Highland Village Parks and Recreation Phil Lozano will describe the trees to be planted and the preparation his department has completed in advance to ensure the tree’s success. The foundation’s Board of Directors will also introduce themselves to the community. The Foundation was incorporated in January and plans to enhance the city’s open spaces, park reforestation, recreational programming and park facilities.

Also known as the “tree planter’s holiday”, National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April. Because of unique regional climate zones, each state also has their own local Arbor Day events throughout the year.

The foundation believes it can be impactful and has identified the following priority areas of impact: