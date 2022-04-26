Flower Mound to host Family Mental Health Fair

The Flower Mound Public Library will host its first Family Mental Health Fair on Saturday.

During the event, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m., families can visit information booths to connect with local organizations that offer mental health support and services for children, teens and adults, according to the town’s website. There will be come-and-go activities, as well as a variety of short programs focusing on important mental health topics throughout the afternoon. Some of the presentation topics include eating disorders, depression, anxiety, ADHD and more.

No registration is required for the free family-friendly event. Click here for the full event schedule and more information.