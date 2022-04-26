Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Flower Mound to host Family Mental Health Fair

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Public Library will host its first Family Mental Health Fair on Saturday.

During the event, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m., families can visit information booths to connect with local organizations that offer mental health support and services for children, teens and adults, according to the town’s website. There will be come-and-go activities, as well as a variety of short programs focusing on important mental health topics throughout the afternoon. Some of the presentation topics include eating disorders, depression, anxiety, ADHD and more.

No registration is required for the free family-friendly event. Click here for the full event schedule and more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

