Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop coming to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Future home of Capriotti's, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

A nationwide sandwich shop chain is bringing a new location to south Flower Mound.

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that a new Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will be located at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530, next to Honeybird Sandwiches + Donuts just south of Lakeside. Capriotti’s slow roasts whole turkeys in-house every night, and its signature and award-winning sandwich, The Bobbie, is described as “Thanksgiving dinner on a roll,” a town news release said.

Capriotti’s was founded in 1976 in Wilmington, Delaware by siblings Lois and Alan Margolet, according to the company’s website. The chain also serves “extraordinary cheesesteaks,” American Wagyu beef sandwiches, subs, salads, party trays and more.

No opening date has been released yet. The closest Capriotti’s location to Flower Mound is in Frisco.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

