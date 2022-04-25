Early voting begins Monday

Early voting for a variety of local municipal and school board races begins Monday morning and runs through May 3.

Unlike on Election Day, when voters must cast their ballots at their designated precinct, registered voters in Denton County may vote early at any Denton County early voting location. The 41 early voting locations are mostly public facilities such as town halls, school district administration buildings, libraries, fire stations and more. Click here for a list of early voting locations, or click here for an interactive map to find the one most convenient for you. The early voting schedule is:

Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 2 to Tuesday, May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information about voting early in Denton County.

In southern Denton County, contested races include two seats on Flower Mound Town Council, three seats on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees and three seats on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, among many others. There is only one local seat, Place 4 on Highland Village City Council, that could require a runoff election because it is possible that not one of the three candidates will receive more than half the vote. School board candidates only need a plurality, not a majority, of the vote.

In Argyle ISD, in addition to two board member elections, voters will also decide on a $268 bond to fund the construction of three new schools, a new stadium, a new indoor activity center and more. Click here for more information about the Argyle ISD bond election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring. Many candidates have also completed video interviews with local resident Bob Weir. Click here to learn more about the candidates in your local races.

Election Day is May 7.