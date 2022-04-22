Weir: Amy Bundgus and Charlie Stinson running for Denton ISD Board

As we get down to the wire on the May 7th local elections, I invited two Denton ISD board candidates to interview simultaneously, inasmuch as they’re running for different seats on the same school board. Amy Bundgus is running for Place 3, and Charlie Stinson is running for Place 5. Both Bundgus and Stinson live in Lantana. The following are the short bios sent by the candidates:

“A graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Bundgus majored in Political Science and minored in Economics and Sociology. Amy and her husband Mark have a blended family of seven children. Amy’s children have spent their years at five Denton ISD schools including Borman, McMath, Blanton, Guyer, and Harpool.

“Amy has established her professional career in Learning and Leadership Development, focusing on business and corporate learning, technology learning, diversity and inclusion, and other important skills needed for success in today’s global marketplace. Learning and adapting are critical to her position as she works to understand, showcase and implement learning solutions that meet the growing and changing needs in our world. Amy firmly believes the key to successfully serving her community is by hearing and addressing their voices.” Amy’s campaign website is: Amy Bundgus for Denton ISD, Place 3 (amyfordentonisd.com)

Note: After the interview, Amy Bundgus realized she misspoke on the number of students enrolled in DISD. She said the correct number is approximately 32,000.

Charlie Stinson sent the following:

“Born & raised Enterprise, AL. University of Alabama Bachelor of Science – Marketing; LSU – Shreveport MBA. Married 23 Years; wife Neonatal Nurse Practitioner 20+ years. Two Children 18,15 (daughter graduated last year attends University of Alabama & son freshman at Guyer) all years Denton ISD.

“Worked for Commercial Metals for 23 years until this March; 25 years business exp. Raised Lutheran & currently attend Valley Creek non-denominational church. Moved to Texas in 2009. Volunteer coaching for various years & teams. Volunteer Guyer mentor / coach for Business Incubator class.”

Reason for running for school board:

“Give back to my community & volunteer my time to civic duty. Pursue excellence in our education system; no more low expectations. Using one voice on the same team: students, parents & teachers can be engaged with learning. Partner Denton ISD with local universities for various retention future education programs. Pre-k to 5th grade no technology, get back to basics.

Keep politics, sexualization & social activism out of the classroom; factual based curriculum. Parents have the responsibility of raising their children with the beliefs & values they hold dear. Fresh perspective with new ideas to a School Board & academic system that has seen very little school board change over the last 20 plus years.” Learn more: Charlie Stinson- Denton ISD School Board Place 5 | Facebook