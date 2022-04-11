Harvest Happenings — April 2022

After sitting two spring breaks out, people are back to traveling! That includes people in Harvest.

While we knew that would probably be the case, we wanted to make sure that spring break week was fun for those doing a staycation. We planned a full week of activities and added some suspense.

Living in Harvest, people expect fun activities so we had to get creative on what to plan and how to announce it! We called it “Spring Break Surprise” and came up with clues that we released each morning. We had clues like: float on over to the Event Lawn; slowly make your way to the Hall; and see it Mike knows what day it is.

From bubbles, a sloth to a camel, live music, screen on the green, and a face-to-face rock climbing wall, our residents had a blast!

Heather Gronneberg said it best, “I pinched myself today to make sure my neighborhood is real. It’s a magical place. For spring break, they have a surprise event for each day of the week. Since today was “hump” day Wednesday, they busted out a camel because why not?”

Harvest is a growing community full of people from different backgrounds and cultures. Over spring break, our residents planned a Holi Festival of Colors event. They organized all of the details and then invited their Harvest neighbors to join them in the celebration. From Bollywood music, Indian food truck, to tons of color being thrown, it was an awesome time! Residents loved learning about their fellow neighbors’ culture.

Harvest really is a family and these few examples are just a sampling of how we do life together!