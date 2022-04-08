Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Women and Alzheimer’s

Did you know that 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and the MAJORITY ARE WOMEN?

This month I’m sharing some staggering statistics taken from the Alzheimer’s Association website regarding the effect of Alzheimer’s disease on women.

In the US, more than 10 MILLION WOMEN are either living with the disease or caring for someone who has it.

Almost TWO-THIRDS of Americans living with Alzheimer’s are women.

Women in their 60’s are more than TWICE AS LIKELY to develop Alzheimer’s disease over the rest of their lives as they are to develop breast cancer.

MORE THAN 60% of Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers are women. More specifically, over one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.

In my business, I speak with people every day who are in need of resources for the care of a senior loved one, and the overwhelming majority of callers are women. Daughters, daughters-in-law, granddaughter, nieces, etc.

Researchers are working to determine what causes the discrepancy between men and women. Longevity has been the most common explanation, but there are several theories that include women’s reproductive lifespan and sex-specific differences in the brain’s architecture. Research has also shown that women who worked between early adulthood and middle age experienced slower memory decline in late life.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, you are not alone. The Alzheimer’s Association provides a wealth of information and offers education and support. The website is www.alz.org. Also, be sure to visit my website for additional resources and to listen to podcast episode #79 – Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease Impact on Women’s Health.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

