Foodie Friday: The Human Bean

This week’s episode of Foodie Friday was a first – our restaurant actually came us us! Owner of The Human Bean in Lewisville, Flower Mound resident Bill Walton, came to our office equipped with 8 incredible beverages from his coffee shop. And at 2:00 in the afternoon, it was just the pick-me-up our team needed!

If you haven’t heard of The Human Bean and their concept yet, it’s a drive-through coffee shop that focuses on the human connection without sacrificing any of the convenience. Instead of talking into a box, you pull up to the window where you can easily ask questions and consult on your order with the baristas.

At The Human Bean, you can find cold brews, classic hot coffees, smoothies, teas, energy drinks, and more! As a non-coffee drinker, my favorite was the Frozen Hot Chocolate, but our team loved their Salted Caramel Latte and the Mexi Mocha. So, whether you need a hot coffee in the morning or a cold refresher in the afternoon, The Human Bean is a great pit-stop for you!

In addition to all of their amazing beverage options, Bill has also partnered with other local businesses to offer some incredible food items to go with your drink. He sources croissants from Main Street Bistro in Grapevine and bagels from Starship Bagel in Lewisville. And they serve breakfast all day long, so you can always grab something delicious when you stop by.

What we love about Bill is that he saw a need in the community for a human-centered coffee experience. And he not only fills that need through the food and drinks that he serves, but he’s also very involved in the community, partnering with The Bridge Breast Network and with local high school organizations.

The next time you find yourself thinking you need to stop somewhere for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up, keep The Human Bean in mind!

*The Human Bean Lewisville is located at 1001 W Round Grove Rd, Lewisville TX.