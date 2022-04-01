Highland Village police commander retiring after 29 years in HVPD

Highland Village Police Commander Sheri Morrison has officially retired from the Highland Village Police Department after having served in the department for over 29 years, and over 35 years in the police profession.

Morrison worked her way up in the department, serving as a dispatcher, police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and commander, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. She served in a wide variety of capacities including communications, field operations, special services and support services. During her career she achieved over 39 commendations, 25 spot awards, two community service awards, three certificate of merits and two educational achievement awards. Her Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certifications and training include master peace officer, police instructor, advanced accident investigator, background investigator, field training officer, and advanced property and evidence technician.

“We would like to recognize Commander Morrison for all her contributions to the city, police department and the community and wish her the best of luck in retirement!” the city said in the news release.