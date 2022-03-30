Keep Flower Mound Beautiful hosting separate recycling drop-off, trash-off events

Unlike prior years, Keep Flower Mound Beautiful will host its annual Recycling Drop-Off and Spring Trash-Off events separately next month.
First up will be the Recycling Drop-Off event on April 9, when residents can bring their hard-to-recycle items to the Flower Mound High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following items will be accepted:
- Paper for shredding
- Clothes
- Electronics
- Pens, pencils, and markers
- Plastic bags
- Plastic film
- Eyeglasses
- Metal Hangers
- Old and expired medication
The Spring Trash-Off event is scheduled for April 23. This year, it will be based at Heritage Park, where volunteers will begin picking up supplies at 8:30 a.m. and they’ll return after their cleanup at their assigned location. Pre-registration is requested for participation. Food and entertainment will be provided at the park beginning at noon.