Robson Ranch Rambler — March 2022

March brings with it the promise of gardening and warm(er), sunny days. As I sit here on February 23 with freezing rain outside our window, seeing will be believing. Robson Ranch residents can be grateful that we really don’t have to brave the elements or drag ourselves out of bed on dark, frigid mornings.

We flock to Travel Club presentations about April trips to see bluebonnets at their peak or tour painted churches of Texas, showcasing the artistry of 19th century German and Czech immigrants.

Our Music Club’s St Patrick’s Day Dance gives us the opportunity to wear our green, imbibe a variety of Irish aperitifs and practice that new line dancing jig we learned for the occasion! Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, right? If we really want to know, we can join a webinar about the origins of Irish surnames and established internet sites to help us answer that question.

Knowing that warmer, sunnier days will materialize, we look forward to the Robson Ranch Women’s Club’s Home and Garden Show on Saturday, March 26. There will be 55 to 60 vendors showing off the finest products and services to improve our homes. The 2022 Robson Ranch Softball season kicks off on March 21 with weekly games that conclude in playoffs by the Memorial Day holiday.

A universal harbinger of spring at Robson Ranch is the beginning of golf season. The Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association’s will tee-off their 2022 season with a charitable golf event, “Saving Strokes” on March 15 benefiting the America Heart Association.

For many of us, March spring cleaning and the Robson Ranch After Schoolers’ Garage Sale on April 23 are anticipated events. We can donate stuff that mysteriously accumulates every year and support teachers at two Denton ISD schools.

Finally, March 31 is National Backup Day. The date was chosen because it’s the day before April Fool’s Day…and of course you’d have to be a fool not to back up your data!