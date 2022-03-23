Argyle ISD hosting farewell reception for police chief, names new chief

Argyle ISD will host a farewell reception Thursday honoring the district’s outgoing police chief, Paul Cairney.

Cairney was named the interim AISD police chief in October 2014 and in May 2015, the “interim” was removed from his title. He has accepted another position in another state.

“(Cairney) has made such a positive impact in the Argyle ISD community and he will be greatly missed,” the district said in a statement.

The farewell reception is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Argyle High School Library, 6601 Canyon Falls Drive.

Earlier this week, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Scott Collins as its new police chief. Collins has served as the Aubrey ISD police chief since 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical services.

“I am very pleased to welcome Chief Scott Collins to Argyle ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “His experience and passion for law enforcement, students, and community engagement make him an ideal fit for the Argyle ISD Police Department.”

The district will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Collins at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Argyle ISD Board Room, and the community is invited to attend.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next Chief of Police for Argyle ISD PD,” Collins said. “I am truly humbled by this district and department to be chosen. As your next chief, I am looking forward to serving our staff, students, and community members of this school district. As this district grows, your Argyle ISD Police Department will rise to the needs of the school district and the community.”