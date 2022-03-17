Weir: Ray David running for Place 4 on Highland Village City Council

Local election campaigns are underway in North Texas! Candidates are running for city and town council seats, as well as election to several school board positions. In Highland Village, there are 3 candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the City Council. One of them is Ray David, President of Denton Community Point Bank. Mr. David, who lives in Highland Village with his wife Heidi, their 3 sons and 2 daughters, came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and tell them why he’s running for the City Council seat.
The candidate sent the following list of credentials:
- Board of Director for Lewisville Education Foundation
- Board member of Cub Scouts Pack 1163
- LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee member
- Life Time Member of The Girl Scouts
- Board of Directors for Girl Scouts Cross Timber Council
- 5 year School Board Member of Aubrey ISD
- Founding President of Aubrey Education Foundation
- Precinct Chair for Republican Party – Aubrey
- Board of Directors for Youth and Family Counseling
- Board of Directors for United Way of Denton County
- Economic Development consulting committee for City of Pilot Point
- Board of Director Denton Chamber of Commerce
- Board of Director for IBAT Leadership Division
- Vice-Chairman of Litigation Services Committee of Houston Chapter of Texas Society of CPAs
- Member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Texas Society of CPAs
- Member of National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts
- Finance Chair for St. Paul Lutheran Church
- Finance Board for Resurrection Lutheran Church
- Regulate attendee of Highland Village Business Association events.
- Member of Lewisville, Flower Mound, Metroport, Lake Cities, Little Elm, Aubrey Area, Argyle, Frisco, The Colony, Pilot Point, Grapevine and Denton Chamber of Commerces
- College organizations: Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity, Student Finance Association, Student Government Association, President of Clark Hall Dormitory Association (University of North Texas), Denton County Credit Executives (Denton, Texas).
- High School: Beta Club Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Life Scout – Boy Scouts of America
- Denton County Resident for 45 years and Highland Village Resident for 6 years