A new superfood shop is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Everbowl will be located at 2704 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 117, in the northwest corner of FM 2499 and FM 1171, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. An opening date has not yet been announced, but once it is open, Everbowl will be serving up made-to-order açaí bowls filled with natural ingredients, such as fresh fruit, granola, nuts and more.

Click here for more information.