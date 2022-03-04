Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

About 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, Highland Village police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Crestwood Lane in the Highland Shores neighborhood. Police were told that a 24-year-old man was destroying property and making threats against a woman at the home. Before officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot. Police ultimately took him into custody in a wooded area near the city’s trail system. Kyle Smith was booked into jail without further incident on charges of false alarm or report, evading arrest and an outstanding warrant out of Highland Village.

From Dec. 16 to Jan. 25, Highland Village police also investigated 13 theft reports, four vehicle burglaries and eight cases of fraud. There were also three DWI cases (also second offenses) and six drug-related incidents, though most of them were minor cases of marijuana or drug paraphernalia possession. HVPD investigated four reported assaults.