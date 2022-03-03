Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 14, three people were seen leaving Best Buy in a vehicle without a visible license plate. An officer conducted a traffic stop and a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle, which yielded evidence that the three subjects were engaging in organized criminal activity. Each of them were arrested and charged accordingly.

On Dec. 20, a 25-year-old woman reported a man took photographs underneath her dress while she was shopping at the Flower Mound Target store. In-store cameras captured the incident, and officers were able to identify the suspect as Jose Lobo. Lobo was arrested on Dec. 28 on a charge of invasive visual recording.

On Dec. 21, a man reported that someone stole his 2017 GMC Sierra Denali from the 600 block of Parker Square while he was at work. Punched door lock pieces were found where the truck had been parked.

On Dec. 23, a man reported that someone stole his black GMC Sierra Denali truck from outside his office in the 2900 block of Corporate Circle.