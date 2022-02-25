Foodie Friday: The Lost Cajun

This Foodie Friday episode is very near and dear to our hearts. This week we visited The Lost Cajun in Keller, Texas, owned by the Smith family. And their son, Jonathan, just so happens to be our videographer, so we know he had an especially great time filming this episode.

The Smiths evacuated Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina back in 2005 and made Dallas-Fort Worth their new home. But a large part of their hearts never left the Bayou State, so a few years ago they decided to open the Keller location of The Lost Cajun where they can cook up and share some of their favorite Cajun dishes with the community.

When Jay Smith first stumbled upon The Lost Cajun while visiting his sister in Midland, Texas, he told his wife, Janice, that “one bite of the gumbo took me back to my childhood in my uncle’s kitchen in Houma, Louisiana.” And you know that’s saying something coming from someone who was born and raised just outside of New Orleans.

So, if you consider yourself a Lost Cajun as well, or if you just love Cajun food, you’ll love this lineup that we sampled.

One of our team’s favorite dishes was the Redfish Bienville served over a bed of rice and covered with a shrimp cream sauce. It’s technically “off-menu,” so be sure to take special note of it so you can be sure to order it when you visit.

We also tried some other classic Cajun dishes like their Black Cat Stir Fry made with blackened catfish and cajun spices; their Cat-touffée with 3 strips of fried catfish glazed with a crawfish étouffée; and their Combo Platter with fried catfish, large tail-on shrimp, and crispy fried oysters.

And then to top it all off, you can end your meal with their traditional beignets or their beignet bites if you’re wanting to get a little less messy. And I tell you, I’ve been to Cafe du Monde and these beignets will make you feel like you’re right back there.

While we were there, we saw so many happy customers dining in, but we also saw them preparing a ton of to-go orders too! You can order food online for pickup and they have to-go family sizes of their gumbos, jambalaya, crawfish étouffée, lobster bisque, and red beans and rice.

We had so much fun visiting The Lost Cajun in Keller and feeling like we were welcomed into the Smith family by enjoying a meal with them. From the decor to the music to the food, you’ll feel like you’ve truly stepped off the streets of Keller, Texas and into a restaurant in New Orleans.

So, the next time you’ve got a hankering for Cajun food, take a little road trip to Keller – it’s much closer than Louisiana!

*The Lost Cajun in Keller is located at 721 Keller Parkway, Keller TX 76248.