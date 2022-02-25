Help will soon be a heartbeat away for pregnant women in need

The Loreto House has been nothing short of a godsend for the Denton community, and Randy and Laurie Bollig hope the same will be true in Flower Mound.

The Bolligs opened the doors to pregnant women in need of guidance and support 13 years ago in Denton. Now, they’re expanding to a second location on this side of the lake in Flower Mound.

Ground was broken last month for the nonprofit Loreto House on vacant land at the southwest corner of Morriss Road and Acropolis Drive. The one-story, 6,593 square foot pregnancy resource facility will be similar to the original, with services ranging from parenting and pregnancy programs to prenatal education, pregnancy testing, non-diagnostic ultrasounds, community referrals, and more — all free of charge to women who are pregnant or have a child younger than 36 months.

No definitive date has been set for the grand opening, but it should be in October or November.

“We’ve been working on this process for almost two years, so it’s going to be a very exciting grand opening day,” Randy Bollig said. “We are on the front line to help women who had an unexpected pregnancy and are being pressured for abortion. But beyond saving babies, we can walk with her after the baby is born and provide ongoing services. I truly do believe this will be a tremendous asset to the Flower Mound community.”

He added, “It’s difficult to fully grasp what the Loreto House can do until you step inside and see for yourself.”

The Loreto House believes knowledge equals empowerment, and their impact in Denton is a big reason why expanding into Flower Mound is the next logical step. In 2021, the center completed 8,500 individual counseling sessions for both women and men. This included sharing alternatives to abortion, education, and counseling.

The center also distributes roughly 25,000 free diapers per month, as well as clothing and various other baby items. And if that weren’t enough, they have ongoing relationships with Child Protective Services and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. The Bolligs expect the new location will ultimately serve 6,000 to 8,000 women within the first year.

“Laurie and I have been eying Flower Mound for several years, but it wasn’t until a benefactor decided that they wanted a Loreto House in Flower Mound that everything came together,” Randy said. “They owned a piece of land, and it was donated to us. It’s an amazing location.”

There is significant demand for their services. If you need proof, look no further than their 167 five-star Google reviews.

“They are very loving and supportive,” one reviewer said. “They help you with baby goods, especially if you join informational classes and will have a faith companion talk with you and pray — but it’s only an option! They are religious but also do not push their own beliefs on you and accept you for who you are.”

Randy said kind words like these continue to validate their efforts after all these years.

Laurie and I had been active in pro-life work for many years through our church,” he said. “We knew there needed to be a pregnancy center in Denton. We focus on love and trying to help in a positive manner. We aren’t there to convert people to our faith. There’s no underlying objective. We serve all faiths.”

Because the Loreto House is a nonprofit entity, it relies heavily on the selflessness of local donors. There are many ways to donate, including mailing a check or donating by credit card. Interested parties can also donate a vehicle, buy directly from the center’s Amazon wish list, or donate long-term appreciated securities such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.

Many employers currently offer matching gift programs, and other individual donors set up endowments in their will.

For more information on Loreto House and its upcoming expansion into Flower Mound, visit loretohouse.org or loretohousebenefactors.org. You can also call the Denton location at 877-777-9877.