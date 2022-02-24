Some schools to have delayed start on Friday

Local schools and local governments are handling Friday’s return differently, with some returning to normal operations, others delaying the start and at least one town hall remaining closed all day.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures will dip to around 21 degrees overnight in southern Denton County, and any remaining ice or icemelt on the roads is expected to refreeze overnight, potentially causing even more hazardous driving conditions on Friday morning.

Because of that refreeze concern, some local schools will have a delayed start to the school day on Friday. Denton ISD, Northwest ISD and Liberty Christian School will operate on a two-hour delay, they announced Thursday afternoon.

The two largest entities in Argyle, though, are taking opposite paths. Argyle ISD will resume its regular schedule Friday morning, while Argyle Town Hall will remain closed all day.

Lewisville ISD, as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, has not announced its plans for school on Friday.

The town of Flower Mound said all town facilities will reopen and trash and recycling pickup will resume on a one-day delayed schedule. The city of Highland Village and Denton County are expected to return to normal operations Friday, as they have not announced otherwise as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be more chances for a wintry mix and/or rain in Denton County on Friday night and Saturday, though little to no accumulations or impacts are expected, according to the weather service. Warmer and drier weather will arrive on Sunday.