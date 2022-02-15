Local firefighters assist with large grass fire

Firefighters with the Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) were called Monday to the #ValentinesDayFire in Wise County.

The crews responded around 3 p.m. and returned around 10 p.m. Monday to help extinguish the 265-acre fire, according to the agencies. The crews worked to put out the fire on the eastern flank, protected residential structures and performed containment operations. The local firefighters were joined by Coppell and Krum firefighters, and the fire was 90% contained as of Tuesday morning.

ESD firefighters also extinguished a 5-acre grass fire in the 400 block of Country Court in Bartonville on Monday afternoon.

All area fire departments want to remind residents that conditions are extremely dry and it is not a burn day. Extreme care is urged in activities where there is potential for grass fires to start, and residents should not burn or weld outside or toss lit cigarette butts. Report suspected fire events immediately.