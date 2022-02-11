Senior Talk DFW — February 2022

February is typically thought of as the month of Valentine’s Day and love. There are several other “holidays” and reasons to gather and celebrate: Groundhog Day (did he see his shadow this year?), National Pizza Day (9th), Super Bowl for all the football fans (13th), Valentine’s Day (14th), National Love Your Pet Day (20th), and one of my favs National Margarita Day (22nd).

What plans have you made to spend time with your loved ones? Loved ones can include your spouse, mom and/or dad, grandparents, siblings and friends. Think about the best way to honor those you love. Many say the best way to spell love is T I M E. Some consider it Acts of Service, Affirmations, Physical Touch or Gifts.

Think about those in your world, especially older adults, and how you can express your love and create memories. Plan a getaway, plan a get together to love on the older adults in your world, plan a Super Bowl Party…or all three!

February is a great month to ask yourself if you still “love” your house. Has it become too small, too big, or just not meeting your lifestyle needs? Does your house need repairs? Updating? Do you shudder when you consider getting your home ready to sell? We have solutions for that! You can receive multiple investor offers and you will be represented, you can get your home “fresh and clean” and sell as is, or you can strategically invest in updates. A professional REALTOR like myself can assess the market and give you options to choose what’s right for you.

Want to learn what you can do to get your house ready to sell? You’re invited to a webinar “Selling My House in 2022” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8th. Learn how and where to start getting ready, things you can do to improve your home’s value and things not to do. Register at www.SellingMyHouse.Info or call or text 469-616-0561. We’ll also send you an eBook “Things to Consider When Selling Your House.” Have something else scheduled for that evening? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording.

When loving on the older adults in your world, you can start conversations about the “what ifs” of future living arrangements when more care is needed. For help on getting the conversation started, request the replay of “Moving Mom & Dad; 5 Common Mistakes Children of Older Adults Make and How to Avoid Them.” Call or text 469-616-0561 or register at www.MovingMomandDadWebinar.com.

We’re here so you can go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, REALTOR®, CLHMS (Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist), CSHP (Certified Senior Housing Professional), CPE (Certified Probate Expert) 469-616-0561

(Sponsored Content)