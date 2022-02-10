Robson Ranch Rambler — February 2022

Supposedly, February is more than just chocolate, roses, and romance. However, this is a good place to start.

Many Robson Ranch residents have several decades of marriage under their belts. What is their formula for years of married bliss? Two common themes are mutual respect and laughing together.

When Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ford celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, a reporter asked them, “To what do you attribute your 50 years of successful married life?”

“The formula,” said Mr. Ford, “is the same formula I have always used in making cars—just stick to one model.”

At Robson Ranch, we can celebrate love at an elegant Valentine’s dinner dance or send a singing Valentine complete with a rose and cupcakes to our sweetheart. The Happy Tails Dog Club has arranged a Valentines photo op for us with our furry friends. We have all bases covered!

Other activities are ramping up to help us push through this winter month. A new club is starting up for greeting card makers and crafters who own a Cricut. A Cricut is an electric cutting machine that can work with paper, vinyl, fabric and thin wood. Sounds very cool.

For mental sport, the next Trivia night is in February where resident teams compete for bragging rights.

We can grab our beads for a mid-winter celebration of fun and fantasy full of bright colors, and revelry at our Dance Club’s Mardi Gras bash.

Early voting, which runs from Feb. 14 through Feb. 25 for Primary Elections on March 1 will be held at Robson Ranch.

As we look forward to springtime, we can mark our calendars for the Home and Garden Show on Saturday, March 26. There will be 55 to 60 vendors showing off the finest products and services to improve our homes. As in the past, there will be a raffle for a wonderful prize, donated by Justin Ace Hardware.

The Road Runners will be busy starting in March and throughout all of 2022. There are day trips and enticing getaways that we can look forward to.

Not surprising, a number of the wacky “celebration days” in February highlight comfort foods; carrot cake, homemade soup and Nutella to name a few. Some of us may celebrate these after our trips to the Cimarron Sports and Pinnacle Fitness Centers.