Weir: Isaac Smith running for Congress in 26th District

As we inch closer to the primary election in Texas on March 1st, we have several Republican candidates running for the seat held by Congressman Michael Burgess for the past 20 years. One of them is Flower Mound resident Isaac Smith, married for 13 years, the father of 2 adopted children, and a leader in his local church. Mr. Smith came over for an interview to tell district residents about himself and why he’s running for Congress. Mr. Smith sent the following bio:

“I’m Isaac Smith, a husband for 14 years, father of two beautiful, adopted kids, & leader in our local church. We have lived in north DFW for 11 years & Flower Mound is our home. My lovely wife, Tabitha, is a nurse in a Denton hospital. I was born in Mexico where my parents were Christian missionaries. Growing up I couldn’t wait to get to the states, so at 17 I moved here & began living the American Dream. Then, after experiencing a layoff, I decided to never again leave my future in the hands of someone else. With that in mind, at 25, I started a small business which has been running successfully for 8 years.

“Growing up in Mexico, in an American home, gave me the unique opportunity to contrast the two cultures on a daily basis. I saw desperation & hope, stagnation & potential, apathy & opportunity.

I recognize & am grateful for the American Dream. I, like most conservatives, wanted to be left alone to enjoy life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness. We want our families, homes, churches, jobs & a bunch of guns! After we adopted our precious children a couple years ago, parenthood changed me. I can no longer sit back & hope that someone else will defend our children’s future. Their American Dream needs to be preserved.

“I am willing to fight for the future of our country; to stand up for our way of life & our history. The founding fathers entrusted us with the responsibility to uphold the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, freedoms & truth. To whom much is given, much is required. This is my life’s verse. We must send people to DC that understand they have been given the opportunity to serve us. Our representatives need to remember what they are elected to do, they are to sacrifice themselves for the good of the people.”

Please click on his campaign website below to learn more about the candidate:

Hope For Freedom (isaacsmithforcongress.com)