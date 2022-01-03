Flower Mound ponds to be restocked with rainbow trout

This week, hundreds of rainbow trout will be restocked in Flower Mound ponds.

Workers with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking program will add 1,800 rainbow trout to two ponds at Flower Mound parks, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The Heritage Park pond, 600 Spinks Road, will get 800 trout, and 1,000 trout will be stocked at the Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park pond, 1850 Timber Creek Road.

Both ponds will be stocked on Wednesday, according to the town of Flower Mound.

For more information about fishing license requirements, regulations and tips, click here.