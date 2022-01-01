Extreme cold will kick off the New Year in Denton County

Winter will make a brief appearance this weekend in a big way.

Well below freezing temperatures will create cold-related hazards Sunday and Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chill temperatures in the single digits to low teens will pose a threat to those outdoors for extended periods of time Sunday morning. Exposed outdoor plumbing may freeze. Residents should take precautions to protect pets and tender vegetation, and turn off automatic sprinkler systems.

Wind chills are expected to hover between 3 and 13 degrees all day on Sunday, with a low of 19 degrees and a blustery high of only 34.

After a morning low of 20, sunny skies are expected on Monday with a high near 48.

It will gradually warm up during the week into the 60’s, but below freezing temperatures will likely return on Thursday and Friday mornings.

