Argyle Police Blotter: Best of Edition

Best of the Blotter: The following are some of our favorite incident reports from the Argyle Police Department during the past several years:

A woman reported hearing a suspicious man’s voice outside in her yard. It turned out to be the announcer for the Argyle High School football game.

A woman called to report that someone with Allied Waste took 50 bags of leaves sitting on a trailer in front of her house without her consent. She asked the officer to go and get her leaves back. The officer told her that he could not retrieve her leaves, but offered to file a police report.

Police were dispatched to a hold-up alarm at Johnny Joe’s on Hwy 377. When officers arrived, they questioned a newly hired clerk who said that he thought the alarm button was a “fragrance button” to make the store smell better.

A woman brought her 10-year-old son to the police station and said that he had broken into a neighbor’s house. The child admitted to being inside the residence and said that the only thing he did was play video games.

A woman in the 900 block of Old Justin Road called police wanting to know the policy of officers picking up newspapers that were left in the driveway. The woman was told that police officers do not perform that service.

A man on Oakridge Lane called police around 3 a.m. and said that a black Ford pickup truck was parked in front of his house occupied by a suspicious man and woman. He later determined that the woman in the truck was his wife.

While on the phone with police taking a report about a disturbance between neighbors in the 300 block of Oak Drive, a dispatcher overheard a female referring to the caller as a “meth whore” and challenging her to a fight in the street.

A woman on Corral City Drive noticed that her Xbox 360 disappeared about the same time that she kicked her boyfriend out.

A man staying at a residence in the 300 block of Redbud Street told police that he believes someone poured sugar into his gas tank after he noticed his truck was running poorly and wouldn’t accelerate above 40 mph. He also stated to police that he tasted the gas and it was “sweet.”

A resident in the 1800 block of Hickory Hill Road called police and said his dog was missing. The man later reported that he had found his dog – it was locked in the garage all day.

A caller reported seeing a naked man on FM 407. The man was actually wearing shorts that matched his skin color.

Someone called police on a man taking a nap in his own home. The caller requested a welfare check because while he was working in a yard on Mosswood Drive, he looked through the back window and saw the homeowner in his recliner “and looked to be in an uncomfortable position.” Police went to the house and the subject was OK, just sleepy.

A man reported that he was trapped inside the Snooty Pig. He had gone to the restroom and the restaurant closed for the day and locked him in. An officer helped get him out.

Someone reported that two women dressed like Mary Poppins were going door-to-door and they looked at him funny as he left his house on Primrose Court.

Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 300 block of Redbud Street. Upon investigation, a man at the residence said that his 2-year-old stepson accidentally called because they have 911 programmed on their speed dial.

A motorist stopped to ask a police officer for directions to the donut shop.

On Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., a complaint was called in about a dead cat with a “get well soon” balloon tied on it in the road in front of Argyle High School.

At 8:15 a.m., a call came in reporting a woman holding up traffic in the area of Hwy 377 and Frenchtown Rd. The woman was in the roadway chasing a turkey to keep it from being hit, but it kept running back into the road.

An officer saw a couple on the side of the interstate that appeared to be arguing. Upon investigation he learned that it was an emergency potty break for a 2-year-old.

A man told police that a duck was kidnapped at the entrance of Country Lakes. The man was unable to provide a description of the duck or its “ab-duck-tor.” An officer canvassed the area to see if there were any other witnesses and vowed to continue to work the case to prevent the duck from becoming someone’s Christmas dinner.