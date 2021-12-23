Murphree: Be safe this holiday season

By Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

The holiday season is often an opportune time for crime. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office urges you to take special safety precautions during this holiday season. If you are traveling or away from your home leave some lights on or consider an automatic timer for your lights. It’s always a good idea to ask a neighbor to watch your home or park in the driveway if you are going to be away for a while. Also, make sure to keep wrapped gifts out of sight.

If you are out shopping, stay alert and aware of what’s going on around you. Park in a well-lit area, lock your car and hide shopping bags or gifts in the trunk. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash while you are out. Whenever possible walk to your car with someone or ask a security officer or store employee to walk with you after dark.

Criminals sometimes pose as couriers delivering gifts. If you are expecting packages to arrive, monitor when your packages are expected to arrive. Don’t let your packages sit for criminals to see. Talk to your neighbors or have your packages delivered to an alternate address if you are not going to be home.

The holidays are a time of celebration. Drinking and driving is a danger to everyone on the road. If you choose to drink during your holiday celebrations, don’t drive! Have a designated driver or have an Uber or other service drive you home. Have fun, but celebrate responsibly.

Don’t forget to download the new Denton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone App. The App is designed to keep the citizens within Denton County safe by providing the latest updates and information from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Some of those features include an inmate search, general jail information, a map of sex offender locations, the top 10 most wanted list, Sheriff’s Office contacts, the ability to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers and current job openings with links to apply. The App also provides users with alerts and notifications on emergencies or events that may impact their area. Search Denton County Sheriff, TX in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to download this free App today.

