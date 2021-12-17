Foodie Friday: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

When it comes to food, here’s my top 3: (#3) Eggs Benedict; (#2) Steak; (#1) Ice Cream. And since I’ve been eating Handel’s ice cream, that number one spot has only been solidified.

We were so excited to visit the Highland Village location of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream where we were able to visit with franchise owner, Craig Moore, who also owns the Flower Mound Handel’s location. Craig has years of experience in the dessert world, owning Nothing Bundt Cake locations previously. But like me, Craig loves ice cream, and so when he found Ohio-based Handel’s, he knew it needed to come here to DFW.

What makes Handel’s homemade ice cream so much creamier than other ice creams? Craig told us that it’s the high-quality dairy they use plus the fact that it’s made fresh every couple of days.

As far as flavors go, Handel’s has a flavor for everyone – whether you want something full of chocolate, fruity, rich, light, whatever! My personal favorite flavor on their menu is the Black Raspberry Chunk. Some of our team’s other favorite flavors if you haven’t tried them include: Graham Central Station, Monkey Business, and Chocoholic Chunk.

You can get your ice cream in a cup or on a cone. You can also get them by the pint or quart to take home. Or you can order sundaes, shakes, or their Hurricanes made with their vanilla ice cream and your choice of mix-ins.

Whatever you order, just keep in mind that one of Handel’s mottos is “We don’t skimp!” And boy is that true. Their single scoop is actually two scoops. Their double scoop is four scoops. And I’m not sure what happens after that. Heaven I guess!

If you haven’t been to try out what Handel’s has to offer, any time is the perfect time to go! It’s a treat that is sure to make anyone happen, no matter their age and no matter what time of day!

*Visit Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Highland Village at 2200 Justin Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077 or in Flower Mound at 2717 Cross Timbers 1700 Rd #500B, Flower Mound, TX 75028 and tell them we sent you!